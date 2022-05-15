Tammy Louise Teixeira, 60

Tammy Louise Teixeira, age 60 passed away on April 30, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Tammy was born on Otis Air Force Base, Massachusetts on April 13, 1962, to parents James and Judy Cornman. She moved down to the sunshine state from Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 2003 and has resided here for 19 years. She worked for many years in the restaurant industry, and when not working she had many hobbies. She could be found in her favorite chair reading her Kindle, or watching YouTube. Those who knew her best would tell you that she LOVED her scratch tickets, and she loved to watch other people scratching tickets on YouTube.

She was the best fur mom to her 3 beloved dogs, Sophie, Sadie and Bella and her 2 sweet cats, Callie and Brady. Tammy’s most favorite thing in the world was spending time with her family, and especially with her grandchildren. They will forever be her pride and joy. Tammy leaves behind a wonderful family that includes her loving husband Robert Teixeira II of Lakeland; her beloved sons Robert Teixeira III and James David Teixeira both of Lakeland, her daughter-in-law Nikki Lynn Teixeira of Lakeland, her beautiful granddaughters Taylor Lynn Teixeira, Lily Todd Teixeira, and her 4 month old handsome grandson Thomas James Teixeira. She also leaves behind a sister she loved dearly, Daphne Cornman of Mesa, Arizona.

There will not be any public services held for Tammy at this time. She will be loved and forever missed by everyone who had the honor of meeting such a special lady.

