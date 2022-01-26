Sydney Lane Cardner, 83

Sydney Lane Cardner was born in Lakeland, Florida on March 24, 1938. She passed away peacefully on January 24, 2022.

She was a lifetime resident of Central Florida. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce R. Cardner, her parents, Sidney P. Lane and Myrna Collier Lane, her stepdaughter, Sandra Cardner and granddaughter Kristin Cardner, and her brother, Norman Lane, and his wife Cora. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Read Phillips, and her husband, Donald, and her son, Greg Read and his wife Laura. She is also survived by her stepson Bruce Cardner and stepdaughter Suzie Cardner.

She attended Stetson University and graduated from Florida Southern College, Magna cum Laude in 1960. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, Education Honor Society, Epsilon Gamma Chapter.

She was proud to serve her community as an elementary school teacher at Medulla Elementary and Crystal Lake Elementary Schools. She was formerly a pianist for Southside Baptist and First Baptist Churches of Lakeland.

A memorial service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue in Lakeland, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Family and friends are invited to attend.





Sydney was an avid genealogist who met many people throughout the United States while researching her family’s roots. She was not fond of travel but travelled the world and corresponded with many through her computer.

She was a computer geek and an unapologetic liberal who blogged on a few popular political forums, even running a Twitter feed for one of them. At one time, she had amassed an amazing 3,000 plus Twitter followers. Her research was thorough and could be eviscerating. Her research even garnered a mention from a host of a cable network news program. She and her husband Bruce were volunteers for the local Democratic Party.

She was a loving mother and wife, and she will be sorely missed by her children. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.