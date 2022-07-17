SUV Driver Arrested in Fatal Hit & Run Involving a Motorcyclist

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he left and then returned to the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old motorcyclist on South Florida Avenue, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

The collision involved a Suzuki motorcycle being driven south on South Florida Avenue and a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Michael Angelo Diaz, 39, that was turning left onto South Florida Avenue from a side street, Doris Drive, around 11:45 Friday night, according to Lakeland police. After the collision, he Toyota’s driver fled on foot, police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name and city of residence is not being released by police, was treated on the scene by Lakeland police, Polk Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department before being taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to an LPD news release.

Diaz returned to the scene about 30 minutes after the accident and was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, a first-degree felony, police said.

Diaz was taken to the Polk County Jail, where he remains on Sunday morning awaiting first appearance and is not eligible for bond.





The intersection was closed for around five hours early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigating Officer Tyler Anderson at [email protected].