Susie Mae Cravey Harris Anderson, 83

Susie Mae Cravey Harris Anderson was born April 7th, 1938, to F. M. Cravey and Laura Fae McBride Cravey in the greater Mulberry area of Polk County, Florida.

Susie grew up in the area and graduated from Mulberry High School in 1956. She met and married Mr. Loy Harris of Lakeland. They were married until his death in 1995. They had 2 children. Susie worked with Loy in his various business ventures during their marriage until he was disabled. She then went to work for Sidney Philpot an attorney in Lakeland until she retired.

Susie married Morris D. Anderson. Susie lived with him in Clermont and Land O’ Lakes until his death in 2010. Susie moved back to the Lakeland area to be close to her children, grandchildren and

friends. She went on to be with The Lord on March 11. 2022 at 83.

She is survived by her sister Verda L. Armstrong, her daughters, Brenda K. Farabee and Susan E. (Lisa) Franco. Her grandchildren Jennifer Schulz, Robert L. Meador IV, Christopher Sherotski, Kimberly Cortes and M. Jared Johnson and 6 great grandchildren.

Susie is predeceased by her parents F.M. and Laura Cravey. Her brothers Cecil and Glenn Randall Cravey. Her first husband, Mr. Loy Harris and her second husband. Mr. Morris D. Anderson. Her great grandson Logan Schulz. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.