Susan Elaine Bower, 68, passed away Oct. 7, 2021.

Susan was born in Lakeland on Dec. 30, 1952, and remained a lifelong resident. She grew up in the Lake Wire Church of God, and currently attended Victory Church. Susan retired after 34 years from Watson Clinic LLP, where she assisted patients for so many years in Dr. Kevin Browne’s office.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Naomi Cook; and her brother, David Calvin Cook. She is survived by her husband, David Bower; children, Shannon (Samuel) Zuniga, Ronald “Chip” (Glenna) Coffman, II and Joshua (Ashlynn) Bower; brother, Charles Louis Cook; grandchildren, Hope, Logan, Emily, Eleanor and Zacharia; great grandchildren, Alex, Nehemiah, Nadyia and Neveah; and a host of nieces and nephews. Susan’s family’s salvation was her number one priority.

Visitation will be Tues. from 1 to 2 p.m. at Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL 33810, followed by a 2 p.m. service at the church. The interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.