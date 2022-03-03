Susan D. Moore, 72, of Lakeland passed away on March 1, 2022.

Susan was born on November 18, 1949, in Cass City, Michigan to parents Arnold Olsen and Lena Cummins. She moved to Lakeland in 1979 and has resided here since.

Susan was a Registered Nurse and specialized in pediatrics and NICU education. She enjoyed serving her church and helping in the women’s and children’s ministry. Susan was an active member at Shepherd Road Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Craig Moore; daughter, Sarah Moore; son, Andy Moore; son in law, Tom Comer; daughter in law, Jamie Moore; granddaughter, Brianna Moore; grandsons, Alex Rosario, Layne Moore, Kaden Moore, and Jaxston Moore and brother, Steve Olsen. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold, and Lena Olsen; and brother; Phillip Olsen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd Road Baptist Church. There will be a memorial service at Shepherd Road Baptist Church, located at 3820 Shepherd Road Mulberry, Florida, 33860, for Susan on March 19th, 2022, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.