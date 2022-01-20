Sue B. Peronto, 76, passed away January 19, 2022.

Sue was born in Norfolk, VA on Mar. 28, 1945, and moved to Lakeland in 1954. After a 40 year career, she retired from First Federal Savings & Loans. She was a former member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and a current member of the United Methodist Temple. Sue was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, but she especially enjoyed her time spent with her grandchildren.

Sue is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Peronto; children, Mike (Cathi) Peronto, Debbie Doolittle, Michelle Peronto and Mark (Carol) Peronto; grandchildren, Josh, Kristen, Jenna, Austin, Matthew and Jonathan; Goddaughter, Destiny Bozeman. She was preceded in death by her parents Enoch and Minnie Bell; daughter, Joy Doolittle; and brother, Bruce Bell.

Visitation will be Mon. from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, followed by services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.