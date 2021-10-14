Stevin Takes Heat at NAACP Forum and Claims She Was ‘Set Up’
An hour of audience questions at an NAACP candidate forum was dominated by people challenging mayoral hopeful Saga Stevin on her statements critical of Black Lives Matter, police body cameras and moving Confederate monuments. The next day she told The Ledger she had been “set up.” NAACP Lakeland Branch President Terry Coney responded that the forum was no different than other candidate events hosted by the nonpartisan organization. ALSO: Video of the forum