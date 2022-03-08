Steven Mark Felton, 73, born in New York, New York on November 2nd, 1948, passed away peacefully at home in Lakeland, Florida on March 4th, 2022, 18 months after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Steve had been living in Lakeland for 16 years previously in Ft Lauderdale, Florida.

Steve was an electrician by trade but a man of many hobbies and past times such as photography, car and motorcycle racing. He also had a passion for travel that he and his wife Jean shared. They traveled through Europe and their last trip was to Egypt.

Steve is survived by his wife Jean and his son Mickey, as well as grandchildren Zachary, Joshua, Kianna and Colin. He is also survived by brother Michael and his wife Carol and their daughter, Carly Cooper and husband Dan and their 2 children, Samuel and Sidney, and his son Ryan and his partner Alex; aunt Lorraine Sherman and her sons Michael Sherman and his wife Kim, and Scott Sherman; cousins Neil Grant and his wife Lois, Alan Grant, Miles Grant and his wife.

There will be no services, his wishes, but a celebration of life that was shared with his immediate family at his favorite restaurant. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.