Stephen Francis Buckley, 91

Stephen F. Buckley, 91, of Lakeland, died peacefully at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, in Tampa, FL.

Born In Geneva, NY, he was the son of the late William F. Buckley and Josephine (Kosienski) Buckley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Joan, Raymond, and William Buckley.

Mr. Buckley proudly served in the US Army Infantry during the Korean War. He retired from National Biscuit Company and went on to also retire from Seneca Depot.

He is survived by his brother and best friend, Michael Buckley, and brothers, Bernard Buckley, and Ronald (Sandie) Buckley; and his sister, Mary Buckley-Mesker.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at Heath funeral Chapel. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. Burial service to be determined. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.