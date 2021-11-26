Stephanie Rovira, 47, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on November 19th, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1974, in Lorain, Ohio to Abraham Rivera and Maria Figueroa.

Stephanie is survived by her loving husband Elias, daughters Sofia and Sara; sons Caleb and Steven; mother Maria Figueroa, and sister Jennifer Rivera. She is predeceased by her father Abraham Rivera.

She received her BS in Elementary Education from USF and a Masters in Reading Education from Grand Canyon University.

Stephanie never met a stranger, just a friend she had yet to meet. She brightened every room she entered. She was a Godly woman who raised her children in the fear of the Lord.

She worked as an elementary teacher and reading coach in the Polk County School System. She later began home schooling and was a Support Representative for Classical Conversations, Inc. However, her favorite job was being a mom and she loved making memorable moments with her children.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. at Victory Church. There will be no graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.