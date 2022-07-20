Steffi Kluger Taylor, 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 6 at her home in Lakeland, Florida. Steffi is survived by sons Kurt and Erik, sister Mimi, and brother Charlie. She was preceded in death by husband Ben Taylor, partner Paul Body, brother Bill and parents Clara and Benjamin.

Steffi was born January 9, 1954 in New York. She was awarded a Master’s degree from Florida International University and was an Educational Administrator at Miami Dade College until her retirement.

Steffi will be remembered for her love of her family, friends, and her cats. She also had a profound love of nature, Florida birds, hunting for seashells, and anything to do with the ocean.

A small gathering of Steffi’s friends and family with be held in celebration of her life on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Unfiltered Bartow, 160 S. Broadway Ave. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.