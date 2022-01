As the Florida Legislature convened Tuesday, Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, filed a bill restricting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mimicking a Mississippi law under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Exceptions can be made if the mother’s health is at risk or in cases of fatal fetal abnormality, the Tampa Bay Times reports. There is no exception for incest or rape. ALSO: Fox News | Politico | News Channel 8