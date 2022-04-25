Stan Lee Bradford, 61, survived by his wife Linda Bradford, died Sunday April 17, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital, Lakeland, FL.

A native of Gadsden, Alabama. He moved to Florida in 1983. He was the son of the late John C. Bradford and Nola Braddy. He was a maintenance engineer.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher Honaker (Wendy) Zephyrhills, FL and Bryan Butler Lakeland, FL; two grandchildren, Taylor Butler and Jaxson Butler. In addition, he has a sister Kathy Bull Lakeland, FL; brother, Steve Bradford (Connie) Oklahoma; two brothers in law, Mark Barbee and Kent Barbee. He also has 3 nieces and 3 nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Logan Lee Butler.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.