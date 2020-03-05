Speed Tables Pondered as Another Swan Dies on Lake Morton Drive
After a swan and an ibis were hit and killed by cars on Lake Morton Drive last week, city officials have increased police patrols and are considering adding two raised crosswalks and more 20-mph signs along the highly traveled road.
William Clark
March 5, 2020 @ 9:37 am
The only way to slow down speeders is to hit their pockets! Get police out there with radar and start writing tickets everyday!! It’s not rocket science.
Linda Wiggs
March 5, 2020 @ 10:19 am
The South Florida Ave road diet will add to the traffic around the lake and in the historic neighborhoods. Maybe the swans will enjoy the pedestrian area in Dixieland.
Larry Rankin
March 5, 2020 @ 10:52 am
How can anyone miss seeing a large, white swan crossing the road. Some drivers must be text messaging.