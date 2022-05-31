Southbound Traffic on County Line Road at US 92 Faces Long Detour Wednesday

Drivers wanting to go south on County Line Road at U.S. 92 will face a lengthy detour on Wednesday as CSX railroad crews replace signal equipment on the crossing just south of the intersection. Northbound traffic will not be affected.

The work, part of a city of Lakeland intersection improvement, is scheduled to last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday only, according to Bill Skelton, Polk County’s traffic project management liaison.

Drivers will be detoured to the east and can take either the Polk Parkway (where tolls will remain in effect) or Airport Road to Drane Field Road and then head back west toward County Line Road.

“Congestion and delays should be expected,” Skelton said in a news release.