Shirley Spargos, 95

Shirley Spargos, age 95, died in her home in Lakeland Wednesday, August 10th.

Born in Chicago, she spent most of her life in Florida and worked for the Chrysler Company. Her greatest love was gardening. Shirley served many years as the Treasurer and/or Secretary of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District 9, the Garden Cub of Lakeland, and the Sturdy Oaks and Beacon Hill Circles.

Shirley lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene Spargos, and her daughter, Penny White. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.