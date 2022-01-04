Shirley Mae Jenkins, 73, of Lakeland, passed away January 2, 2022, at Consulate of Lakeland in Lakeland, Florida.

She was born September 3, 1948, in Uniontown, PA. She formerly worked at Filmland Drive-in Theater. She loved her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, caring for her animals, taking walks, and doing crossword puzzles and variety puzzle books.

She is survived by her son, Don Shetler, daughter, Frances Lamb; son-in-law, Richard Lamb I; granddaughter, Kitty Shetler; brother-in-law, Charles Sharpe; sister-in-law, Janet Jenkins and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing at Heath Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m. with services to follow at 3 p.m. Masks are required. There will also be a live stream of the service on Heath Funeral Chapel’s website on her obituary page for those that cannot make it to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.