Shirley L. Durbin, 87, wife of the late James F. Durbin, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 28th 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland.

Shirley was born in Kansas City, MO. on September 14, 1934. She moved to Omaha, NE and later worked for Mutual of Omaha for eight years. In 1965, she moved to Lakeland with her family and retired from the City of Lakeland after sixteen years of service ending her working career in the Building Inspection Division. She was a member of the Resurrection Catholic Church.

Shirley will be remembered for the warm and nurturing home she gave her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, especially on Christmas. Her December decorations throughout the house have left lasting memories on the family who spent their holidays with her, and no one will forget her annual trip to the House of Cheese at Grove Park, where she would pick up the famous and beloved cheese and deli platter, one of her signature activities for the Christmas season.

Throughout her life, Shirley was a gifted artist and craftswoman, and her daughters remember all the outfits she sewed for them, how ready she was to lend a hand or craft when needed. She always put her family first.

Shirley loved to travel and her trips with her husband Jim, and later with various family members, were a hugely special part of her life. With Shirley, there was always a cruise or Las Vegas or Branson trip in the works. She loved to plan a vacation.

She is survived by her daughter Cathy Anderson and her husband Andy of Orange Park, Florida; daughter Lori Spruce and her husband Jud of Lakeland, Florida; and her son David Durbin and his wife Heather of Simpsonville, South Carolina. She also has three grandchildren: Andrew Durbin, Abigail Durbin and Sarah Felker. She also has two great grandchildren: Austin and Kymber.





A funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church on Saturday, February 5th at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.