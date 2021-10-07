Shari Ann Reed, 60

Shari Ann Reed, born November 23, 1960, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

She was the daughter of Dale and Penny Reed. She is survived by daughters; Linda Jordan and Barbara Mullis of Washington, GA; grandchildren; Sabrina Jordan, Parker Jordan, Zachary Mullis, William Mullis, Matthew Mullis and great grandchild Madalyn Jordan.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.