Work to repair sewer lines will close two lanes of Florida Avenue for one block in the heart of downtown Lakeland starting next Monday, March 6. The work, which is expected to take five days, will close the northbound lanes between Main Street and the CSX railroad, the city of Lakeland announced.

Traffic will be shifted to the two southbound lanes, with one through lane for each direction. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the work.

Signs will alert drivers to the rerouting of traffic. The work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Monday.

The closed portion is just south of the Citrus Connection bus terminal, which is on the west side of Florida Avenue. Tom Phillips, executive director of the Citrus Connection, said buses will be rerouted around the closure “and pick up all passengers at the closest stop outside the closure area. Trip times will be minimally impacted and we will hold impacted buses at the terminal for connections.”

City wastewater crews will be replacing a broken sewer lateral under the roadway.