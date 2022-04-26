School Board to Discuss Challenged Books Today as Committees Recommend Returning Two More to High School Libraries

Polk School Board members will discuss the 16 books challenged as inappropriate for students at their 12:30 work session today but have delayed a vote on the books until May 10, The Ledger reports. The two committees reviewing the books voted last week to return two more — “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins — to high school libraries; the committee reviewing the Morrison novel did not feel it was appropriate to return to the two middle schools that had shelved it. So far, the committees have reviewed 12 of the 16 challenged books; none has been recommended removed from all schools.