Sarah Elizabeth Turner, 30, passed away September 23, 2021.

Sarah was born in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 1990, to Rick and Paula Turner. She attended The Honor Academy in Texas, and was a part of Sidewalk Sunday School at Victory church when she was growing up. More recently, she attended Grace City Church. She was a 2009 graduate of McKeel Academy. Following her college graduation from Regent University, Sarah became a barista for Starbucks. She touched many lives through her work, leaving encouraging notes on her customers cups, or treating them to a “cup on her.” Sarah enjoyed trips to Disney, the beach, and spending time with her family and friends.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Rick and Paula Turner; brother, Ryan Turner; grandmothers, Mary Veccharella and Norma Tadlock; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.