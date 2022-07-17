Sadie “Jean” LaJean Meadows, 76

Sadie LaJean Meadows, 76, entered the arms of Jesus on July 12th, 2022.

Jean, as she was affectionately known, was born in Lakeland, Florida on July 16, 1945, to Ivie and Sadie Smith. She graduated from Kathleen High School in 1964 and worked at Pathway Christian School teaching Pre-K for several years. She met her husband, Billy, toward the end of 9th grade and they married 3 years later. Billy and Jean became foster parents in 1979 until 2008. They took the children to church and taught them about Jesus, all the while loving them and providing a stable home. She was a member of Victory Church in Lakeland. Together they raised 2 children of their own, adopted another, and fostered dozens more. All of that love and caring made her an amazing woman.

Jean was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis Smith (Edna) and Kenneth Smith (Mildred). And by her sisters, Rosalee Reed (Gene) and Ollie Faye Evans (Roger). She is survived by her husband Billy Ray Meadows, brother David Smith (Sarah), daughter Donna Jean Fleming (Glenn), sons David Ray Meadows (Allison) and Davey Wayne Meadows, 4 grandchildren, Michael Glenn Fleming, Matthew Kyle Fleming, Jacob Ryan Fleming and Catherine Faith Meadows.

Services will be held at Victory Church Chapel on July 18, 2022. Visitation with the family will be from 9:00am to 10 a.m. and service will begin at 10 a.m. with interment immediately following at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.