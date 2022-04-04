Ruth Lee Hall Craig, 85

Ruth Lee Hall Craig was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life.

Ruth was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 12, 1936, to the late Clifford and Marie Burrice Hall. She was a graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana and attended Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana.

Ruth married the love of her life, Ralph on August 28, 1965. Ruth was blessed to be married to Ralph Craig for 45 years and had an incredible marriage that was truly a shining example of selfless Christ-like love.

They enjoyed yard sales, cooking, square dancing, and being with their children and extended family. She was an administrative assistant in the Microbiology/Infection Control Department at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. After 21 years of dedication and service, she retired in May 2006.

Ruth professed her life to Christ at an early age. She loved to read her bible, praying for and with others, spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her”.

Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Ralph, beloved son Kenneth and sister Jean. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her sister Sue (Howard), her children, Kathryn, Karen (Dick), Lynne (Jerry), Beverly and David (Meg): 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.





Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.