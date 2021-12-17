Rosalie Margret Owens, 83

Rosalie Margret Owens passed away peacefully under hospice care in her Lakeland home on December 9, 2021 at the age of 83. She was surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly and who will forever hold her in their hearts.

Rosalie was born on July 5, 1938 into a large Catholic family with a total of eight siblings. The family resided in New Hampton, Iowa where Rosalie lived her entire childhood. In life, she always spoke lovingly about her mother, father and siblings. Rosalie loved family and children, as witnessed by her and John Owens’ large family of nine children, twenty-seven grandchildren and forty great grandchildren.

Another major accomplishment in Rosalie’s life was becoming a Registered Nurse. She and her three youngest children moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1987, where she started her nursing career at LRMC (Now Lakeland Regional Health) where she worked for over 20 years. She also worked at Polk General Hospital for 5 years and the Rhor Home for 8 years.

She is preceded in death by her Mother (Anna Marie Baltes), her Father (Norbert D. Baltes), and her siblings: LaVonne Simon, Jack Baltes, Robert Baltes, and Mary O’Dowd.

She is survived by her ex husband, John A. Owens. Her children: Raymond P. Owens (Vicky), Daniel N. Owens (Holly), John A. Owens, Robert L. Owens (Lisa), Mary A. Brown, Kathleen M. Hays (Brian), Rosalie A. Homuth (Jay), Patricia M. Green, and Thomas C. Owens (Billie Jo). Her grandchildren: Ray, Nicole, Brittany, Christian, Rachel, Kristen, Grace, Matthew, Ashley, Tara, Julian, Lindsey, Ross, Caleb, Travis, Allison, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Alicia, Ashley, David, Jessica, Kayla, Brandon, Madison, Rachel, and Grace. Her great grandchildren: Jayden, Jordan, Elijah, Lucas, Logan, Donavan, Samuel, Seth, Annie, Abagail, Kaid, Zayden, Braxton, Rayna, Ryan, Jacob, Christina, Kendly, Karter, Asher, Ember, Jaren, Ailey, Colton, Evan, Ella, Kinleigh, Maizie, Camden, Mila, Zaid, Khloe, Kylie, Kaliyah, Ahlani, Adeline, Remington, Kadyn, Kinsley, and Brayden.





Rosalie’s Celebration of Life gathering was held on December 11, 2021 at the home of Jay and Rosalie Homuth. A special church service was held for Rosalie on December 13, 2021 at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church (This mass was live streamed and can be viewed by going to saintacc.com, pulling down the left hand side menu, selecting livestream masses, tapping on stream spot, then previous broadcasts and searching “ Owens Funeral”).

Rosalie will forever be remembered for her selfless and caring nature, her love for her family, and especially for her love of Jesus Christ. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.