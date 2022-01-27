Ronnie “Ron” Lee Jenkins, 69

Ronnie “Ron” Lee Jenkins passed away on January 23, 2022. He was born on May 14, 1952, in Monrovia, California to Douglas and Doris Jenkins.

Ron loved freshwater fishing, diving, and hunting. He had several careers from driving truck over the road, cleaning pools and operating heavy equipment.

He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Jenkins.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Jessica (William) Green, grandchildren, Starr Jenkins, Halligan Green, Aislynn Green; sister, Donna Jenkins; fiancée of 15 years, Deborah “Susie” Lovering, and many other loving family members and friends. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.