Ronald “Andy” Anderson, 88

Ronald “Andy” was born on a farm in Carson, Iowa, and spent his early years farming community of Treynor, Iowa.

He was involved in every sport offered in high school and graduated with a class of 21. The day after high school he headed for basic training in the Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Bev, in 1958 and they moved to San Diego, CA. He did a tour in Japan during the Korean war. They also lived in San Francisco where their daughter, Ronee, was born. After serving four years they moved back to Treynor, Iowa and had a son, Randy, and another son, Russell. Andy owned and operated a tire service center for years. He serviced a lot of the tractor and truck tires in the area corn fields too. Andy loved watching his kids play high school sports and this continued on with his grandchildren. Andy and Bev sold their business so they could do some traveling after the kids were out of high school. Their travels ranged from driving to Alaska and working for a summer at a salmon fishing lodge, to getting a job with KOA as campground inspectors, traveling all the way from Bar Harbor Maine to the gulf coast of Florida. They also lived in South Texas and Rogers, AR for a number of years.

Health issues with Bev had them find a permanent home in Lakeland where son, Randy and his family lived in the late 1990s. Andy was a very caring husband for many years as Bev battled cancer. After her death in 2002 he poured himself into helping out at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he was a member. He served on the properties committee for a number of years and helped with painting classrooms, building lockers in the new gym and general maintenance. While living in Lakeland he also worked at Todd’s Truck Accessories and the Lakeland Center. He loved to bowl and was on several teams. He loved his grandchildren and was active in their lives. He didn’t miss many Lakeland High School volleyball games and he loved the football games too. He came to graduations, weddings and significant events of all of his 7 grandchildren.

He spent his last two years at the Manor at Lake Morton and was loved by all the staff, where he continued to have an opportunity to be the sweet man that we all knew and loved.

Andy is survived by three children, Randy and Lynn Andersen, Russell and Siliede Andersen and Ronee Andersen. He has 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Bev and one grandson.





A funeral service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd in Lakeland, FL on Monday, August 22 at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.