Robert Lewis Trohn, 91

Robert Lewis Trohn died peacefully at his home on July 17, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born on Dec. 28, 1930, in Stamford, Connecticut to Philip and Beatrice Osman Trohn. His family moved to Lakeland when he was in his early teens and was one of the early Jewish families in Lakeland, helping to establish the present Temple Emanuel.

Bob graduated from Lakeland High School, from the University of Florida, and the University of Florida College of Law. While at UF, he asked his sister Susan about a beautiful sorority sister and was introduced to Doris Moss. Two weeks later, he proposed to her, and she would become his lifelong partner and biggest booster. They were married for 63 years.

Bob loved the legal profession. His larger-than-life presence would fill the courtroom. As a young man, he worked in Polk County as a criminal prosecutor, an assistant county solicitor, and an assistant City Attorney. He co-founded the law firm Lane, Trohn, Clarke, Bertrand, and Jacobsen, which he led for 30 years, until its acquisition by Gray, Robinson. His work ethic and tenacity helped form the firm into one of the premiere law firms in the state. Individually, he was most proud of being selected to the American College of Trial Lawyers, a national organization of top litigators, but collectively he was proudest that Lane, Trohn was the first firm to endow a permanent scholarship at the University of Florida College of Law. He had numerous victories over his long career, with one of the most memorable being the trial of the Polk County Courthouse “sick building” case.

In his 30’s he taught himself to sail and before long he was competing, including an annual race from St. Petersburg to Mexico. He formed lifelong friendships through sailing and enjoyed his Saturday “lunch partners” at the Bradenton Yacht Club.

There was nothing timid, flinching, or faded in his life. His great gift was his curiosity about the world and thirst for knowledge. He was a voracious reader, with an enduring sense of wonder about history and human achievement. His passions were volcanic– for his family, for the law, for sailing, for the Gators. He loved classical music, especially opera, and his Labrador Retrievers, Lucy, and later Buddy. He rarely travelled, believing that the most interesting and beautiful place on earth was his house on the Manatee River, and that’s where he headed every Friday through Sunday. He’d spend all weekend boating, visiting with his friends, and casting a net to catch and smoke mullet. One of his greatest joys was heading out in his sailboat to Egmont Key with Doritos and beer, and then sailing on a reach back up the river to the Snead Island Boat Works.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; his children Robin (Chris) Sussingham; Paula (Nathan) Ticatch; and Jon (Margaret) Trohn; his grandchildren Joseph, Philip, and Daniel Sussingham; Harlan and Jillian Ticatch; and Courtney and Brianna Trohn; sister Susan (Stanley) Katz. The family would also like to extend special thanks to his caregiver, Randon Arce.





Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Temple Emanuel; 600 Lake Hollingsworth Drive in Lakeland. A graveside service to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.