Robert Lee Robinette, 89, of Lakeland, died on November 30, 2021.

He was born on December 20, 1931, in Wadsworth, Ohio. Robert was a veteran of the Air Force and served in the Army and Navy during his military career spanning 30 years. He was in civil service in aviation for his entire working career following his military service. Robert was also an avid woodworker. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Robinette.

He is survived by his 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, 1 sister, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Robert will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.