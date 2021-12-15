Robert J. Schwarer, 92, of Lakeland, passed away December 14, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Schwarer. Born July 9, 1929, in Janesville, WI, he was a son of the late Albert and Edna Schwarer. He was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Allen Schwarer.

Mr. Schwarer was a United States Army Korean War veteran. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in chemical engineering. He worked for and retired in 1985 from American Cyanamid before working and retiring again from the city of Lakeland in 1998 from the McIntosh Paper Plant.

Survivors include his son, Steven Schwarer (Tamra); and six grandchildren, Evan Lott, Sarah Lee, Austin Lott, Nathan Schwarer, Bryan (Amanda) Schwarer and Madelyn Schwarer; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Kadence and Reilly.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Heath Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.