Robert J. Jones, 78

Robert J. Jones went to spend eternity with his heavenly father and the rest of his family who passed before him and his in-laws who also passed before him on March 24, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida.

All of the families are awaiting his coming home to share in his eternal life. Robert passed due to complications of cancer. He is survived by his wife, Judy , his children, Sheri and Robert (Casey) all of whom will miss him greatly.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.