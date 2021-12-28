Robert E. “Bob” Camp, 92

Mr. Robert E. “Bob” Camp, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021. He was born in Springfield, MA and moved to Lakeland in 2003 from Fairfield, CT.

Bob served in the the United States Coast Guard and was a Mechanical Engineer for various CT companies. He was predeceased by both parents and a brother.

Bob enjoyed golf and shuffling and was an avid card and domino player.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois J. Camp. Survivors include his son, Mark Camp and wife Doddie of Lakeland, FL; daughter, Nancy Quiles and husband Fred Quiles of Winder, GA; daughter Donna Takacs and husband Rob of Lakeland, FL; daughter Susan Stanford and husband Thomas of Bethany, CT. He leaves 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Memorial services to be arranged at a later date.