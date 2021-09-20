Robert D. Grant, 86, of Lakeland, Florida died peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 at LifePath Hospice of Sun City following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Malone, New York on October 27th 1934, he was the oldest son of Wendell and Florence (Carr) Grant. Robert, known to everyone as Bob, was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years Marion and his youngest brother Paul. He is survived by his son, Bruce and wife Iris (Bigness) Grant of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter, Jacqueline and husband Todd Bashaw of Thonotosassa, Florida; five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and by three brothers all of whom reside in northern New York.

Bob lived an energetic and enthusiastic life with his favorite activities being frequent travel, golf, and spending time with his family and many friends in the Highland Fairways community and later at Hawthorne Village in Brandon. An avid traveler Bob literally traveled the world and had visited all 50 states, as well as many foreign countries including France, Germany, Italy. When asked what his favorite trip was, he always answered “the next one”. He will be sincerely missed by his many friends, and most especially by his family.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes – Serenity Gardens Chapel (3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL 33810). Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.