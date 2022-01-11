Robert Chester “Chet” Davis, 91

Robert Chester “Chet” Davis, age 91, of Lakeland FL passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, in his home, surrounded by the love of his family.

Genesis 28:17 “Jacob said, how awesome is this place! This is none other than the house of God and this the gate to Heaven”

Chet was born in Indianapolis on May 9, 1930 to Robert and Garnet (McCabe) Davis. He graduated from Mt. Comfort High School in 1948. After high school, Chet served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army Infantry Division. He retired from Eli Lilly & Company working in Product Development. Chet was very instrumental in the breakthrough of many major developments for Eli Lilly. Chet built his own A frame home at Lake Santee in Greensburg, IN and lived until lived until Florida. He also worked as a Hancock Deputy Sherriff and a reserve police officer for the Greenfield Police Department for many years.

He worked his way through the chairs of the Hancock County Masonic Lodge 101 and became Worshipful Master in 1974. Chet headed up the DeMolay in Hancock County and helped youths find direction in their lives. In 1979, Chet became Commander of the American Legion Post 119. He personally placed American flags on all the graves of the fallen military in our local cemetery. He was loved by everyone who touched his life and spent his entire life trying to help people, always lending a helping hand and offering a great smile. He will be greatly missed here on Earth and greatly cherished in Heaven.

Chet is survived by his wife Dorothy (Maggie) Davis of Lakeland, FL; daughter Teri (Joe) Beard of Key West, FL; step children Eric Lavely of Nashville, GA, Kristen Lavely of Bradenton, FL. Chet was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. One is named after him, Davis John Culiver; sisters, Lois Holmes of Greenfield, IN and Carolyn Schroeder of Ingalls, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Dolores (Howard) Davis in 2010, and his brother James (Jim) Davis in 2018.





A visitation is planned for Thursday, January 13th at the Casket Store & Funeral Chapel 2090 E. Edgewood Dr. Lakeland, FL from 3 to 4 p.m. Burial will be on January 14, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Bushnell National Cemetery with full military honors. He will be laid to rest with his first wife Dolores Davis. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.