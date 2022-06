Robert Brown Lee, age 76, passed away on June 5, 2022, in Lakeland, FL.

Robert was born on December 29, 1945, in Marietta, OH. Robert served in the US Air Force. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Lee and his brother, Mike. Robert is survived by twin sons, Robert and Ronald Lee; brother, William Lee. No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.