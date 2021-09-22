Robert “Bob” Hayes Stallings, 59

Robert “Bob” Hayes Stallings, age 59, passed away September 13, 2021, in Lake Wales, FL.

Bob was born in Valdosta, GA to Gerald “Ray” Stallings and LaVern Hayes Stallings. He and his family lived in Nashville, GA where his father worked on the family farm and the family feed & seed store. In 1973, they moved to Lakeland, FL. After graduating Lakeland High School in 1981, he returned to Nashville, where he worked on the family farm and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC). Later, he moved to Jacksonville, FL where he worked as an electrician. In 1990, he started working with his father, Ray, founder of Stallings Crop Insurance Corporation in Lakeland, FL. Bob purchased the company in 1996 and has since been the owner, president, and crop insurance agent.

Away from the office, he enjoyed spending time in his orange grove. Those who knew Bob would say he left an impression on anyone he met. He was genuine, hardworking, full of personality, and had a contagious smile.

Bob is survived by his significant other Monica Simmons of Bartow, daughter Brandi (Andy) Griffin of Bartow, stepson Bart (Nicole) Sheldrake of Cape Coral, stepson Brett Sheldrake of Gainesville, grandchildren Noah and Luke Sheldrake, brother Buck Stallings of Tampa, aunt Sylvia Stallings of Nashville, cousins Lee (Jeanette) Stallings and Lynn Stallings of Nashville.

Bob was preceded in death by his late wife, Tina Copeland Stallings, stepdaughter Cami Copeland, father Gerald Ray Stallings, mother LaVern Hayes Stallings, and Uncle Leah Wayne Stallings.



Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland, FL. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. The service will be followed by a celebration of life, which will be held at the family home in Bartow from 2 to 4 p.m. A mask is required to attend. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.