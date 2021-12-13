Robert Benjamin Tiller III, 83

Mr. Robert B. Tiller, III passed away on Monday, December 13th 2021 at his residence. He was born in Tallulah, LA and moved to Lakeland in 1978 from Novato, LA.

Robert retired from the the United States Coast Guard after 20 years service then retired a second time from the State of Florida with 20 years service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Frances Tiller. Survivors include his son, Daniel Tiller; daughter, Elizabeth Capps; brother, Randy Tiller; sisters, Delores (George) NeJame, Diane Gainey; grandchildren, Benjamin Ritchey, Andrew (Zandra) Ritchey and 4 great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service held on Wednesday, December 29th at 10 a.m. at the Socrum Cemetery (3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810). Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.