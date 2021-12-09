Rick Bell, 64, passed away suddenly on December 3rd, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1957 in Akron, Ohio to John R. Bell I and Loretta J. Sparks.

Preceded in death by his father, John R. Bell I and sister Carole J. Sargent. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Nancy K. Bell. In addition, he is survived by his son Chad Bell and his wife Dee Dee Bell; daughter Chelsea Baxter and her husband, Clinton Baxter; mother, Loretta Sparks; sisters, Katherine Toomy, Pamela Bell, Lizabeth Baxley and her husband, Eric Baxley; one brother Todd Hardin; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 12th at the Blue Heron Pavilion at Lake Parker Park 820 E Robson St., Lakeland Florida, 33805. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.