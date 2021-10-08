Richard L. Douglas, 76, died peacefully at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando on Thursday, October 7th.

He grew up in Lakeland where he met and married Brenda, his wife of 56 years. He worked for Owens Brockway as a maintenance mechanic and was a member of Lakes Church. Richard was always willing to help others and had a smile for everyone. He was most proud of his family, his sons Shannon (Stephanie) Lakeland, Jason (Barnes) Atlanta and his beloved daughter Robin (Polk City). He was also proud papa to his grandchildren Katelyn, Joshua, Jacob, Austin, Jenna, Lane, Jenna and his four great grandsons, Caleb, Henry, Griffin and Beau.



Visitation will be at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens on Monday, Oct.11th at at 2 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.