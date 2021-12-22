Residents Question Whether First Responders Can Keep Up With Growth Demands

Rapid growth in southwest Lakeland had some residents questioning city commissioners on Monday whether the 4-year-old Fire Station 7 on Drane Field Road can respond to emergencies quickly enough. Average response time from Station 7 for structure fires in 2020 was eight minutes, nearly two minutes longer than any other station, The Ledger reports. Fire Chief Doug Riley acknowledged the difficulty caused by traffic congestion and distance, but said the department also also faces challenges in north Lakeland, where they are trying to relocate Station 3, which experiences higher call volumes.