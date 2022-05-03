Republican Field for Congressional District 15 Getting More Crowded

Another Republican has joined the primary race to represent a U.S. House district that includes the western half of Lakeland. Previously, the District 15 primary battle had been between former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross of Lakeland, former Florida Rep. Jackie Toledo of Tampa, and retired Navy Cmd. Demetries Grimes of Poinciana. Now Jay Collins of Tampa has entered the race, the Tampa Bay Times reports. He had been considered the front-runner in the GOP primary to oppose Democratic District 14 incumbent Kathy Castor, but reapportionment left that district more Democrat-leaning and opened a vacancy in a Republican-leaning, redrawn 15th District.