Reported Cases in Polk Have More Than Tripled in a Week

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County rose to 157 on Sunday, up 15 from the previous day and nearly 3 1/2 times the number from the previous Sunday. Thirty-four of those cases were in Lakeland, up 3 from Saturday. The 33805 ZIP Code in north Lakeland — joins two other parts of Lakeland where five or more cases have been reported.

The number of deaths in Polk County attributed to COVID-19 remains at four.

Florida Department of Health records show that 2,437 people have been tested in Polk. In addition to the 157 positive readings:

2,462 were negative

2 were inconclusive

16 await results

The number of positive cases is likely 10 times the official number, Polk County Health Department Director Joy Jackson said recently. Those who test positive now probably contracted the disease two to three weeks ago, given the time it takes for symptoms to show and test results to be processed.

In addition, the numbers of people being tested remains tiny compared with Polk County’s estimated population of 708,000 people. A shortage of test kits means only people who meet CDC criteria are being tested.





The number of people hospitalized in Polk has been relatively stable for three days; it rose by one to 53 on Sunday after two days at 52.

ZIP code data for Lakeland on Sunday:

5 to 9 cases:

33805

33810

33813

1 to 4 cases:

33801

33803

33809

33812

33815

No cases:

33811





View an interactive ZIP Code map here or at the end of this article. To find local ZIP code data, click on the “Cases by Zip Code” tab below the map and then scroll to Polk and click.

Current totals reported for Polk cities are:

Davenport, 39

Winter Haven, 38

Lakeland, 34

Kissimmee, 16

Lake Wales, 8

Auburndale, 5

Haines City, 4

Mulberry, 3

Bartow, 2

Fort Meade, 2

Champions Gate, 1

Frostproof, 1

Lake Alfred, 1

Polk City, 1

No city named, 1

Download a full report for Sunday.

Tracking the cases: Polk and Florida