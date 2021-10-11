Rebecca “Becky” Jewel Lyon, 78

Rebecca( Becky) Jewel Lyon was born on February 3, 1943, in Evansville, IN. She was the youngest child of Reverend L. Gillam Lyon and Cliffa June (Phillips) Lyon and grew up in their home as they pastored churches in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

In 1961 Becky graduated from Anthony Wayne High School, Whitehouse, OH. She then attended Evangel College Springfield, MO and graduated in 1967 with a BA degree in Education. Becky’s first teaching position was with Warren Consolidated Schools in Warren, Michigan. While teaching there she pursued her Master of Arts degree in teaching from Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., graduating in 1981.

1981 was a momentous year for Becky. While teaching and pursing her master’s degree she had also spent the preceding two years preparing for the mission field and being licensed in specialized ministry with the Assemblies of God. That summer of 1981, Becky left for Brussels, Belgium.

Becky spent 15 years in Belgium, as a Missionary, first teaching and then becoming the principal of International Christian Academy. She often said that those were the best years of her life as she taught, and cared for children of Missionaries, Military families, and businessmen’s families. She has never married, or children of her own, but in reality, she felt she did have children- Children from all over the world.

In 1996, Becky left Missions Field and returned to the States to become the principal of a Christian School in Salem, Ohio. In 1996, She left Salem, Ohio to become the Elementary Principal of Kalamazoo First Assembly Christian School in Portage, Michigan.

In 2006, Becky moved to Lakeland, Florida and taught again in Public School at Inwood Elementary Winter Haven, Florida until her retirement in 2008. She lived in her own apartment until health concerns meant moving in with her sister, Joyce Burkhart. In May of 2021, Becky moved into Grace Manor Suites, Assisted Living where she lived until her death and final move to heaven October 7, 2021, at 4:15pm. The song, “Amazing Grace” was playing and on the last note of the last verse and chorus, Becky breathed her last breath on this earth.

Rebecca Lyon was preceded in death by her parents, L. Gillam Lyon and Cliffa June (Phillips) Lyon; 2 nephews , Gabriel Mercer, and Ray Lutz. She is survived by her brother, Jon (Judy) Lyon, her sister, Joyce Lyon Burkhart, 6 nieces and nephews and 14 grandnieces and nephews.

Services will be held October 19, 2021, at Light of Lights Chapel, Victory Church. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.