Read It in the Morning Paper: Unemployment, Monument, Strader
- UNEMPLOYMENT in Polk dropped to 5% in September from 5.6% the previous month and 7.8% last September. Florida’s unemployment rate is 4.9%, and the national rate is 4.8% | Detailed Florida numbers
- MONUMENT: After failing to persuade federal district and appeals courts that the city of Lakeland erred in relocating a Confederate monument from the center of Munn Park, the group Save Southern Heritage is attempting to have the U.S. Supreme Court hear its case. | ALSO: News Channel 8
- DANIEL STRADER has been released from prison after serving 26 years of a 45-year sentence for defrauding 56 investors of $2.3 million.