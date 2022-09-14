Read It in the Morning Paper: Se7en Wetlands, Pickleball Courts

STATE GRANTS: Thirteen projects in Polk County will benefit from $6.2 million in federally funded grants that were approved by the Florida Legislative Budget Committee. The biggest Lakeland projects are $950,000 for the first phase of an education center at the city’s Se7en Wetlands Park and $457,500 for a life skills house at Southeastern University’s school for special-needs secondary students.
PICKLEBALL: Three of the eight tennis courts at the Kelly Rec Center will be converted for pickelball, under a provision of the 2022-2023 budget that will be considered by Lakeland city commissioners later this month.