Read It in the Morning Paper: School Options, Bandidas

SCHOOL OPTIONS: Polk County Public Schools are changing the application process for magnet schools, choice schools and career academies. A single limited deadline is being replaced with three enrollment periods; in addition, families will be able to apply via a paper form, not just by computer. | LEARN MORE:PCPS website.
BANDIDAS: The three Latinas who founded the new Bandidas test kitchen have set out to expand Lakeland’s culinary horizons and host pop-up events emphasizing cuisine, music and inclusiveness. (A subscribers-only story) | LEARN MORE:@BandidasLKLD