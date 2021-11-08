Read It in the Morning Paper: Prep Football, Mental Health
- PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland plays at Lake Gibson Friday in the state 7A-2 quarterfinals. Other Lakeland teams in the playoffs: Tenoroc, Lakeland Christian and Victory Christian. | Schedules
- MENTAL HEALTH: A multi-part series by reporter Kimberly Moore kicked off this weekend with reports on the findings of a statewide grand jury (subscribers only), Polk Vision’s 250-page assessment of local challenges, and a local family’s struggles (subscribers only).