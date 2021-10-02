Read It in the Morning Paper: Plant Nursery, KHS, GiveWell

NURSERY: Chris Rumph, the owner of Mid Florida Nurseries, has sold his County Line Road property to a warehouse developer and is moving the plant operation to a larger parcel he purchased in Polk City.
KHS: Four students were added to the 15 previously arrested in connection with a Monday protest at Kathleen High School. They were charged with misdemeanors: disruption of school function and resisting arrest without violence.
GIVEWELL: In a QA, GiveWell Community Foundation President and CEO John A. Attaway Jr. describes how the organization functions as a philanthropy savings account and explains why it’s not for just the wealthy.