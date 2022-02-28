Read It in the Morning Paper: Paramedics, History, Cupcakes
- PARAMEDICS: Polk Fire Rescue is dealing with a paramedic shortage by offering signing bonuses of up to $8,000 and tuition for training. (Subscribers-only story) | Employment info
- HISTORY: The organization working to build an African American Historical Museum in Lakeland would like to speak with descendants of the at least 21 men who were lynched in Polk County between 1877 and 1950. | Contact the organization via Facebook
- CUPCAKES: Chiquita Blake has grown her business, The Best Blue Velvet Cupcakes, from a table at Lakeland Square mall to her own storefront in a five-year span that included the pandemic. | Company website